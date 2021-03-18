UrduPoint.com
IPC Minister Fehmida Mirza Presents National Flag To Sirbaz To Hoist At Annapurna Peak

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 12:22 PM

IPC minister fehmida mirza presents national flag to Sirbaz to hoist at Annapurna peak

Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza Thursday presented Pakistan's flag to Sirbaz Khan, a young mountaineer from Hunza to hoist at the peak of Annapurna (8091m) in Nepa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza Thursday presented Pakistan's flag to Sirbaz Khan, a young mountaineer from Hunza to hoist at the peak of Annapurna (8091m) in Nepal.

Sirbaz called on the minister along with Abdul Joshi, another mountaineer and the three supporting members of his team. The minister, who is also president of Pakistan Sports board saw them off for the expedition with good wishes.

Sirbaz, who has already scaled five peaks of above 8000m, is on the mission to climb the world's all above 8000m peaks.

The minister appreciated the endeavours of the young mountaineer and his team and said that the government was taking all possible measures to promote sports at the grassroots level to nurture young talent.

She said that the government was playing its role but the true vision of revival of sports could only be achieved when all stakeholders, including national federations, provincial associations and media would play their due role.

Sirbaz thanked the minister for presenting him the national flag. He said the gesture would be a source of encouragement not only for him and his team but for all the emerging climbers.

President Alpine Club of Pakistan Abu Zafar Sadiq and Secretary Karrar Haideri were also present on the occasion.

