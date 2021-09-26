UrduPoint.com

IPC Minister Lauds Preservation Of KP Archeological Heritage

Sun 26th September 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) here Sunday visited the architectural wonder Sethi House, Peshawar.

She highly appreciated the efforts of KP Government to preserve the rich heritage of this region including Sethi House built on 33 marlas in 1884.

The house was built by Sethi Karim Bakhsh located at Mohallah Sethian near historic Ghanta Gar, Peshawar.

The house consists of three portions including basement, courtyard and first floor with unique architectural design and wood works.

The construction of Sethi House began in 1835, and was finally completed after 49 years, in 1884.

