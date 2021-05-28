UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IPC Minister, SAPM Discuss Ehsas Program

Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

IPC minister, SAPM discuss Ehsas program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar here on Friday.

In the meeting, she apprised the minister about the various projects underway under the Ehsas program in Sindh, especially in Badin District, said a press release issued here.

Dr Fehmida said more attention should be paid to the people of rural areas of Sindh especially women through Ehsas program.

