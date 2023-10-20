IPC playing effective role for national harmony, resolving long-standing economic and security problems of KP: Masood Ah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Masood Ahmed has said that his department has developed ideal coordination with the federal and provincial governments and due to close support from the federation and other units, long-standing problems being resolved apart from the economic issues of the province.

‘Economic and security issues at national level have also been successfully progressed through this forum”, he added.

He said this while expressing his views on the performance of the Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) department KP at the program 'Studio 92' of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Peshawar here on Friday. Journalist Hasnain Malik hosted the program while Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, Station Director of Pakhtunkhwa Radio was also present on this occasion.

Masood Ahmed said the IPC department was working effectively for provincial harmony and national unity. This platform, he maintained, is actively promoting coordinated efforts to bring provinces closer together and create liaison among provinces for resource acquisition and proper utilization. He said that his department is fostering effective national unity through better coordination and communication between provinces besides resolving bilateral disputes. This resulted in participatory and consultative decisions between the provinces and the federal government, he added.

To a question, the secretary IPC department said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Provincial Coordination Department was established in 2007.

Earlier, no such body formally existed, but at the provincial level a separate section in the Establishment Department looked after the affairs of the Council of Common Interests and Inter-Provincial Liaison. Similarly, he said, different departments used to interact with other provincial and federal institutions on their own. He said that after the 18th constitutional amendment, the importance and essentiality of the inter-provincial coordination department has increased manifold because close relations with other federation units was the need of the hour for better governance, effective coordination, cooperation and achieving national goals.

To another question regarding Pakhtunkhwa Radio Network, Secretary IPC said that the importance of Pakhtunkhwa Radio was in its place for presenting the soft image of KP government. He said that after the announcement of radio fee in electricity bills, the IPC department did not have its details at present, however, if the Information and PR Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wanted to raise any point of its interest in this regard to CCI or CIPCC, then the IPC will obviously provide full support in this regard till achievement of the goal.

Regarding the Council of Common Interest (CCI), he said that the CCI has been established under Article 153. It is the highest forum for reconciliation and communication between the provinces and the federal government for dispute resolution. He said the CCI formulates the policies provided in Part II of Article 54 of the Federal Legislative List. He said the CCI rules are framed in 2010, henceforth it worked the best. Regarding the performance of the IPC in CCI and IPCC, the Secretary said that the CCI in its 41st session on the basis of AGN Qazi Committee for the year 2016-20, the recommendations of the inter-provincial coordination department have been approved for the payment of 638.662 billion rupees to KP, which was a long-standing demand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, there is still a need for adequate steps to be taken by the Federation to ensure the implementation of the above decision of CCI. He revealed that in the 43rd meeting of CCI, alternative arrangements were approved for exploitation of oil and gas reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which saved KPOGCL from wasting billions of rupees. Our tireless efforts in this regard were continued and more successes were expected, he concluded.

