IPC to help address collective challenges, conflict resolution among member countries: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday said International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC) has the potential to make concrete contributions to achieve peace, conflict resolutions and addressing growing collective challenges among the member countries.

Addressing a two-day First International Conference on Road Safety for Parliamentarians, organized in collaboration with the Mustehkam Parlimaan, an EU-funded project, implemented by GIZ and Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS), in Islamabad, he said the important aspect of IPU's mission was to achieve common challenges of the member countries.

International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC) is persistently working tirelessly in pursuit of its mission. IPC provides a platform for world leaders to share their unique opinions and insights on important issues being confronted by member countries.

He congratulated the IPC team and members of the forum for believing in the vision and mission of IPC. He said this conference was the first step in reorganizing road safety endeavors. He stressed improving road safety laws and ensuring strict implementation of the laws.

He emphasized making efforts to educate stakeholders and citizens about road safety laws, besides strengthening emergency health services, saying strict rules have to be laid down for safety features in the manufacturing of vehicles.

He said road safety rules should also be set according to the best international standards. He stressed making official and non-official level efforts and increasing awareness about road safety and reducing the number of deaths and injuries in road accidents and utilize such forums for enhancing awareness about road safety measures.

Senate Chairman also introduced a first-of-its-kind "Parly Talk" service of IPC in collaboration with Truth International. Parly Talk aims to achieve short-term and long-term goals by developing important topics for discussion by parliamentarians under the thematic areas of the IPC. "I express my gratitude to the current Vice Presidents of the IPC, Ms. Sahiba Ghafarova, Chair of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, and Mohamed Ali Houmed, President of the National Assembly of Djibouti for their cooperation and support," he said.

He specially congratulated IPC Secretary General Senator Sitara Ayaz, especially GIZ International Services, and Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services, (PIPS) for successfully organizing the event.

He expressed his deepest regrets and sorrow over the losses of life and property caused by the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkiye. He sympathized with bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.