An eleven member delegation of International Professional Council of Britain (IPCB), led by its Chairman, Amjad Ali Syed called on the Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :An eleven member delegation of International Professional Council of Britain (IPCB), led by its Chairman, Amjad Ali Syed called on the Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail here on Thursday.

The IPCB members comprising professionals and experts of Pakistani origin Britishers, who have played a meaningful role in progress and development of their adopted country, in their meeting with the governor expressed their desire to help contribute towards their country of origin.

Reposing their confidence on the apt leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they said the commitment registered on part of PTI leadership was the reason that motivated them to come forward and offer their services and assistance towards the upliftment of the country close to their heart.

The delegation included Asid Shaikh Javed, Dr.

Qazi Afaq, Siraj Ahmed Khan, Wasim Akhter, Mustafa Humayoun Shaikh, Aamir Chaura, Shaikh MudassirRafiq Magoon, Ali Baloch, Tanvir Ahmed and Mohammad Akram Khan.

Governor of Sindh, appreciative of the role of these experts from different sectors, said Prime Minister Imran Khan was particularly keen towards industrialization on sound grounds and do look forward to support on part of qualified professionals with adequate credentials.

He said the Karachi Development Package announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan is part of his vision, with particular focus on strong infrastructure and uninterrupted power, gas and water supply for industrial units.

Equal attention is being paid to help resolve problems faced by the citizens of Karachi due to poor civic facilities, said Governor Imran Ismail.