IPCIHP takes out rally in connection of Pakistan Resolution Day in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :International Peace Council for Interfaith Harmony Pakistan (IPCIHP) on Monday has taken out a rally in connection with Pakistan Resolution Day from Government Pilot Higher Secondary School, jointly led by Chairman IPCIHP Ejaz Ali Chhajro, Chairman Cultural Wing Sindh Javed Sheikh and Murtaza Kalhoro and Principal Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Dr. Allah Bux Soomro.

People from all walks of life, including Police Officers, officers, the trader's community, school students, Boy Scouts, workers of political parties, social workers, citizens and others participated in the rally.

The rally after marching on the main roads of the city with banners, photos of the Quaid-i-Azam, placards and Pakistani Flags, ended at Jinnah Bagh Larkana. The participants were raising slogans from Pakistan Zindabad, and Pakistan Army Zindabad.

When the rally reached Jinnah Bagh, a smartly dressed contingent of Larkana Police and Police band presented a salute to the Pakistani Flag.

Later-on award ceremony was held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto library, in which Chairman IPCIHP Ejaz Ali Chhajjro, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan, Principal CMC Larkana Professor Zameer Hussain Soomro, Chairman Cultural Wing Sindh Javed Sheikh, President Larkana Press Club Zafar Abro, General Secretary Muhammad Ashique Pathan, Principal Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Dr. Allah Bux Soomro, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Yusif Shaikh, Haji Muhammad Aslam, Police Officers and others attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman IPCIHP Ijaz Ali Chhajdro said our organization is playing its role in the service of the nation regardless of race and colour.

He said on March 23, 1940, Pakistan passed a resolution and after which, on 23 March 1940, our country became independent on 14 August 1947, so it is our duty to pay tribute to the guards of the national and national borders and the soldiers of the Pak Armed Forces and Sindh Police.

He also said our organization has distributed 3,500 hand pumps in different areas of Sindh and laid the foundation stone of Dar-al-Shifa hospital, besides this, free medical camps have also been organized while other welfare works are also going on the platform of the organization.

Addressing the ceremony, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran said today we vowed that we will remain loyal to our country and would not hesitate to sacrifice our lives for its security and safety.

He said we were grateful to the heroes of the Pakistan Movement who gave us a free homeland through their struggle and sacrifices.

Principal CMC Larkana Professor Zameer Hussain Soomro said Pakistan Resolution Day reminded us that how the foundations of our country were laid.

He said we had to work together for the stability and development of Pakistan and added that we had to fight together against the elements that were trying to create differences on the bases of ethnicity and destroying our unity.

He also said we should make every effort to make our country a welfare state.

Besides, on the occasion Awards and shields were distributed among SSP Larkana Muhammad Imran, Principal CMC Larkana Professor Zameer Hussain Soomro, Zafar Abro, Muhammad Ashique Pathan, Nisar Ahmed Shaikh, Mehmood Pathan, and others.