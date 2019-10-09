IPDS hosts booklet launch-cum- seminar 'Pakistan China Industrial Cooperation' at COMSATS Headquarter in the federal capital

(@imziishan)

Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies in collaboration with Commission of Science and Technology for Sustainable in South (COMSATS) organized a booklet launch and seminar on 'Pakistan China Industrial Cooperation' at COMSATS Headquarter in the federal capital, it was officially said on Wednesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) ,:Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies in collaboration with Commission of Science and Technology for Sustainable in South (COMSATS) organized a booklet launch and seminar on ' Pakistan China Industrial Cooperation' at COMSATS Headquarter in the Federal capital, it was officially said on Wednesday.

The IPDS said in a press statement released to the media Wednesday night that Ms. Pang Chunxue, Charge D Affaires, Embassy of People's Republic of China to Pakistan graced the event as Chief Guest.

Ms. Farhat Asif, President, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies said IPD stresses to connect diverse groups including diplomats, experts, academicians, non-government organizations from across the globe to work in the various zone with the sole purpose of creating peace and development in countries facing diverse issues like climate change.

Ms. Ayesha Nayyar, Assistant Director, Special Economic Zones board of Investment, Govt of Pakistan, author of the booklet highlighted the significance of producing is an important document and is meant for information sharing with the stakeholders.

Addressing the ceremony, Ms. Pang Chunxue, Charge D Affaires, Embassy of People's Republic of China to Pakistan, said that last year, Pakistan China signed several agreements for strengthening and promoting Special Economic Zone, education and technology within the country for shared prosperity in the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. She further said that various Chinese companies are coming to Pakistan.

In his presentation, Mr. Raja Amer Iqbal Former President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman, All Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on CPEC, highlighted the prospect of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said Industrial development is the vital area of focus and goal of CPEC which would boost and further develop the manufacturing industry in Pakistan. Special locations called SEZs. SEZs help in concentrating industry in one zone minimizing logistics and supplies for industry reduces transportation time and cost and availability of raw material without any hurdles. In the talk, Mr. Shahnawaz Mahmood Deputy Managing Director, Pakistan-China Investment Company said that Pakistan and China is cooperating in diverse economic domains with the aim of Win-Win cooperation. CPEC is playing a pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan's economy in the time of severe economic crises in Pakistan.

Both countries are intending to deepen the ties through developing the business to business linkages, He added. He further added that we need to make preparation to get ready for taking the benefits out of these industrial developments especially our local companies and businessmen need to understand the economic dynamics of the growing demands of the market. Having keen knowledge about the opportunities and preparing for them will help our industry to grow manifold.

The seminar was attended by diplomats, ambassadors, former diplomats, academicians, students and people from different walks, the press statement added.