IPDS, SCO centre for public diplomacy signed MoU for mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ):Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS), Islamabad, and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Center for Public Diplomacy in Uzbekistan has signed an agreement for mutual cooperation to promote and strengthen the civil society linkages through public diplomacy initiatives.

The online Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Farhat Asif, Founder President Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Islamabad, and Kabuljon Sabirov, Director SCO Center for Public Diplomacy in Uzbekistan.

The MoU was aimed to exchange and cooperate in scientific and social research, exchange of ideas, expertise in the areas of mutual interest, said a news release.

That would also includes joint publications, research projects, and coordination in various public activities, joint program, and projects through the instruments of public diplomacy in the spheres of science, education, culture, sports, mass media and other for the development of exchange of experiences, knowledge, and ideas including training courses, roundtable discussions, seminars, and others.

This MoU is an important step towards collaboration while SCO is celebrating 20 years of its establishment. SCO is regional organisation with eight permanent member states including China, Russia,Pakistan, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan. IPDS has established Pakistan-SCO Friendship Forum and SCO Studies Centre at the Institute to drive forward Pakistan's stronger and meaningful presence at the important regional organization. IPDS is focusing on exploring the possibilities of developing deep-rooted linkages within the SCO member countries and benefiting Pakistan and its citizens through "Connecting People and Providing Opportunities".

It's aim is also to raise awareness about the potential of SCO within Pakistan and jointly address the issues of the societies, covered by the SCO member states, through improved public engagement and diplomacy.

Asif Noor, Director, IPDS, and Secretary-General of Pakistan-SCO Friendship Forum, and Fakhriddin Otbosarov from the SCO Center for Public Diplomacy were also present on the occasion.