IPE of WUM completes, committee finalizes report

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE) of Women University Multan has been completed as committee finalized it's report.

According to WUM spokesperson, the IPE process has been completed under the directions of Higher education Commission (HEC) to judge performance of various departments of the varsity.

Three members committee led by Prof Dr Engineer Amir Ijaz while the members included Director Quality Enhancement Zakaria University Dr Muhammad Farooq and Director NFC Institute Dr Imran Tahir reviewed all the records for two days.

They monitored the teaching of teachers in the classrooms and also visited under construction project.

Later, Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Qureshi while giving briefing said that Women university has streamlined its matters in a very short time.

Our statues have been approved. Uplift projects were underway while the quality of our research was improving day by day.

We have passed out more than 30 PhD scholars in record time and process of development will continue, she added.

The team members said that according to the 11 indicators set by the HEC, they had tried to evaluate the Women's University and has prepared a report.

The administration of the Women University has done a good job in a very short time. Meetings of their constitutional bodies were being held regularly which is welcome and a good omen for the future of the university.

On this occasion, Registrar Dr Qamar Rubab, Dr Sara Mussaddiq and Dr Raima Nazar were also present.