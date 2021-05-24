UrduPoint.com
IPEMC Decides To Hold Exams After June 20

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 08:59 PM

The Inter Provincial Education Ministers Committee (IPEMC) on Monday unanimously decided to hold examinations after June 20, hence, the announcement in that regard would be made by the concerned provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Inter Provincial Education Ministers Committee (IPEMC) on Monday unanimously decided to hold examinations after June 20, hence, the announcement in that regard would be made by the concerned provinces.

The 29th Inter Provincial Education Ministers Committee meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood.

The meeting was participated by the all provincial education ministers including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir along with secretaries.

Executive Director, Higher Education Commission Dr Shaista Sohail, Director General Federal Government Educational Institutions Cant & Garrison Maj General Asghar, Secretary Inter board Committee of Chairmen Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Chairman Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Qaisar Alam and Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority Zia Batool also attended the meeting.

IPEMC reviewed in details the possible operations for conduction of examinations across the country and decided that exams should be started after June 20, hence, the announcement in that regard would be made by the concerned provinces.

Regarding summer vacations, IPEMC decided that it would be in limited numbers so that the students could cover their syllabus.

Chairman IPEMC Shafqat Mahmood stressed the all federating units to ensure timely vaccination of teachers, monitoring staff, and other managing staff. Those who do not have vaccination certificate, would not be called for invigilation, he added.

In the light of decisions taken by Council of Common Interest, the IMPEMC also exchanged views on the matter of transfer of National Commission for Human Development and Basic Education Community Schools staff to the provinces after June 30.

Shafqat Mahmood asked the provinces to issue notification earlier in that regard.

During the meeting, the National Education Assessment Framework was also given approval and shared with the provinces.

