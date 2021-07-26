UrduPoint.com
IPEMC To Decide Reopening Of Educational Institutions On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 07:17 PM

Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) would decide about the reopening of educational institutions across the country in its next meeting to be held on July 28 (Wednesday).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Inter Provincial education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) would decide about the reopening of educational institutions across the country in its next meeting to be held on July 28 (Wednesday).

The IPEMC would be chaired by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, said a news release.

The suggestions to extend summer vacations till August 14 was also under consideration in view of COVID-19 situation.

