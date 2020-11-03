IPEMC to discuss COVID-19 cases in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Inter Provincial education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) would be held on Thursday (Nov 5) to discuss the rising number of COVID-19 cases in educational institutions.

According to the sources on Tuesday, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood will chair the meeting.

The Provincial Education Ministers including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) will participate in the meeting through video link.

The meeting will review about the coronavirus cases in educational institutions.

The decision regarding winter vacations in educational institutions will also be taken in the meeting.

The educational year from April to August will be discussed.

The IPEMC will also take decision about the board exams of middle(8th) class.