IPEMC to discuss SSC, HSSC exams on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) meeting to be held on Wednesday to discuss the matter of Intermediate and Matric examination.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood will chair the session which will be attended by all education provincial ministers.

During the session, the final decision regarding board exams will be taken.

The IPEMC will also take decision about reopening of educational institutions.