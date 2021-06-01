UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IPEMC To Discuss SSC, HSSC Exams On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:30 PM

IPEMC to discuss SSC, HSSC exams on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) meeting to be held on Wednesday to discuss the matter of Intermediate and Matric examination.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood will chair the session which will be attended by all education provincial ministers.

During the session, the final decision regarding board exams will be taken.

The IPEMC will also take decision about reopening of educational institutions.

Related Topics

Education All

Recent Stories

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

3 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

2 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

2 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

3 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.