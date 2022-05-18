UrduPoint.com

IPEMC To Ensure Implementation Of PM's Directives Regarding Measures Against Heatwave

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

IPEMC to ensure implementation of PM's directives regarding measures against heatwave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said that Inter Provincial Education Minsters Conference (IPEMC) had been urgently called today to ensure implementation of directive of the prime minister regarding preventive measures against heatwave.

The IPEMC was called in pursuance to a meeting chaired by the prime minister on 16th May regarding preventive measures against the heatwave.

Provincial Education Ministers, respective Secretaries, Executive Director HEC, Secretary IBCC, Director General FDE, Chairman NCC, Chairperson PEIRA, Chairman FBISE attended the meeting.

The minister said that it was imperative to implement the short-term & long-term measures to mitigate the health-related risks of heat wave to the school going children in Educational Institutions.

Rana Tanveer said that pro-active measures had to be taken to safeguard and protect especially young students.

He said the federal government had taken preventative steps to protect students.

He informed the forum that it had been decided to close all private and public schools/classes in federal capital from KG to 5th class in order to protect the young children from the on-going impact of heat wave.

He further said that timings of the on-going exams had been rescheduled to 8:00-11:00 am in the federal capital as well so that students could be protected from the heat wave.

The minister said that special instructions had been issued to the FBISE to ensure that alternate arrangements had been made for electricity in all of the exam centres.

He said that alternate electricity arrangements should be managed at all costs.

The minister said that water availability should also be ensured at all exam centres.

Rana Tanveer said that an awareness campaign via social media and newspapers regarding the heat wave had already been launched by the federal ministry where teachers, students and parents were the Primary audience.

The minister was briefed about the measures taken by the provinces to address the issue of heat wave.

All the provinces assured the minister that all of the instructions of the federal government were being strictly followed.

Rana Tanveer said that a special advisory had been issued by the ministry to tackle the issue of heat wave.

He said that all the schools had been directed to pay their electricity bills in due time and ensure repair of all of the electric fixtures.

Transportation cars should be parked in the shade and all schools should ensure availability of first aid box etc.

He said that as a long-term measure, a separate curriculum should be developed to create awareness about climate change with respect to Pakistan amongst the students.

He said that it was absolutely necessary to raise aware students which were the future of the country.

Rana Tanveer also stressed the issue of out of school children and advised all the provinces to create strategic plans to cater to that issue. He sought proposals from all of the federating units in that regard.

