Open Menu

IPESC Approves Standardized Academic Calendar To Streamline Pak Student Admissions

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM

IPESC approves standardized academic calendar to streamline Pak student admissions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) In a landmark decision aimed at improving the efficiency of Pakistan's educational system, the Inter-Provincial Education Secretaries Committee (IPESC), led by Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, has approved a standardized academic Calendar for all educational boards in the country.

This new policy, designed to streamline the student admissions process, was discussed in a meeting convened on November 4, 2024 and is set to be implemented across all provinces.

As part of this change, all educational boards will now conduct their annual examinations in March, with results to be announced by the end of July each year. This unified examination and result declaration timeline will allow students to apply for college and university admissions promptly, ensuring that they are able to secure placements in their desired programs without unnecessary delays.

Executive Director IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, emphasized the significance of this change for students and institutions alike.

He stated, “This decision represents a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s education system.

By standardizing the academic calendar, we are ensuring that students can proceed with their higher education without facing the challenges that previously arose from discrepancies in examination schedules. This new structure will not only simplify the admissions process but will also foster better planning for educational institutions across the country.”

The standardized academic calendar aims to address long-standing concerns about the misalignment between examination schedules and admission cycles, which often caused delays and confusion for students across the country. By streamlining this process, the government hopes to create a more student-friendly and efficient educational environment.

The Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the IBCC and provincial education boards, will continue to monitor the implementation of the new calendar and work towards further reforms to enhance the quality of education and support systems for students.

This initiative marks an important step towards modernizing Pakistan's education system, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the future of students and educational institutions nationwide.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Student Ghulam Ali March July November All From Government

Recent Stories

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC sev ..

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second O ..

Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia

2 hours ago
 Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; pho ..

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral

2 hours ago
 US election commences with early results from Hamp ..

US election commences with early results from Hampshire

2 hours ago
 PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving e ..

PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP

2 hours ago
 UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

3 hours ago
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

4 hours ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

6 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan