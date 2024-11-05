IPESC Approves Standardized Academic Calendar To Streamline Pak Student Admissions
Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) In a landmark decision aimed at improving the efficiency of Pakistan's educational system, the Inter-Provincial Education Secretaries Committee (IPESC), led by Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, has approved a standardized academic Calendar for all educational boards in the country.
This new policy, designed to streamline the student admissions process, was discussed in a meeting convened on November 4, 2024 and is set to be implemented across all provinces.
As part of this change, all educational boards will now conduct their annual examinations in March, with results to be announced by the end of July each year. This unified examination and result declaration timeline will allow students to apply for college and university admissions promptly, ensuring that they are able to secure placements in their desired programs without unnecessary delays.
Executive Director IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, emphasized the significance of this change for students and institutions alike.
He stated, “This decision represents a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s education system.
By standardizing the academic calendar, we are ensuring that students can proceed with their higher education without facing the challenges that previously arose from discrepancies in examination schedules. This new structure will not only simplify the admissions process but will also foster better planning for educational institutions across the country.”
The standardized academic calendar aims to address long-standing concerns about the misalignment between examination schedules and admission cycles, which often caused delays and confusion for students across the country. By streamlining this process, the government hopes to create a more student-friendly and efficient educational environment.
The Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the IBCC and provincial education boards, will continue to monitor the implementation of the new calendar and work towards further reforms to enhance the quality of education and support systems for students.
This initiative marks an important step towards modernizing Pakistan's education system, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the future of students and educational institutions nationwide.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NIM delegation visits regional police office Multan48 seconds ago
-
Patwari held for bribe52 seconds ago
-
ICCI delegation visits NUML to strengthen academia-industry linkages54 seconds ago
-
Primary Health Center inspected57 seconds ago
-
ENU awards Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary with Honorary Professor Title1 minute ago
-
Hajj quota fixed at 179,210 for next year as federal cabinet approves policy1 minute ago
-
CM Murad launches modern Counter-Terrorism Fusion Centre1 minute ago
-
SCCI president attends launch of new sample prototype for dental industry1 minute ago
-
KSrelief concludes 50,000 Shelter NFIs, Winter Kit project across Pakistan1 minute ago
-
KP cabinet committee visits judicial academy to discuss new campus development1 minute ago
-
Secretary Health inaugurates 2nd batch of Nurses’ Capacity Building Project1 minute ago
-
Pakistan's industrial Expo on 9th Nov in Lahore11 minutes ago