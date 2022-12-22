IPH building shifted on solar system under govt policy

The Institute of Public Health main building has been converted to solar system by implementing the government's policy of adopting alternative sources of energy and transferring government buildings to solar system and saving financial resources.

Former Governor Punjab and Chairman board of Management IPH Lt. Gen. (R) Khalid Maqbool inaugurated the solar system on Thursday.

He also inaugurated the newly installed water filtration plant at the Institute of Public Health.

Khalid Maqbool said the approval for the installation of solar system and water filtration plant was given in the meeting of Board of Management and by the grace of Allah, both the public welfare projects had been completed.

Dean of the Institute Dr Zarfishan Tahir informed that apart from the BSL-III lab of the institute, the supply of electricity to other laboratories and their staff offices had started from the solar system.

She said that net metering facility with this system would save Rs 300,000 to Rs 400,000 per month in terms of electricity bills and the working of laboratories would not be affected due to uninterrupted power supply during load shedding.

Giving a briefing, the Dean said that apart from the hostel, about 500 students and families of employees living in government quarters had been benefiting from the water filtration plant and the staff working in the offices would also get clean drinking water every day.

Dr. Zarfashan Tahir said the Board of Management and the administration of IPH were takingkeen interest in improving the quality of education and research in the institution as well as toprovide better facilities to students and staff so that the IPH could be made an exemplary institution.