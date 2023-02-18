UrduPoint.com

IPH Convocation To Be Held On Feb 27 After 20 Years

Published February 18, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The historic convocation of the Institute of Public Health will be held after 20 years, at the auditorium of IPH, Birdwood Road, here on Monday, February 27.

Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman will be the chief guest. Preparations for the convocation are in full swing and renovation of the auditorium is going on rapidly. Sound system, lights etc., are being installed, according to an IHP official.

Dean IPH Professor Dr Zarfashan Tahir said in a statement, issued here on Saturday, 44 gold medals would be given to the position holders at the ceremony, which included 25 female and 19 male students. She said that the historic event was going to be held after almost 20 years due to which students and staff were very enthusiastic and participating fully in the preparations.

Dr Zarfashan said that the chairman of the Board of Management of the institute, Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, members of the board, faculty members, vice chancellors, principals of different medical universities and colleges, senior officers of the Health Department would attend the ceremony.

The dean said that reception committees had been constituted in this regard. The rehearsal of the event would also be held within a few days to make the arrangements foolproof, she added.

