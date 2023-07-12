Open Menu

IPH Organising Webinar On Dengue Control On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 10:23 PM

IPH organising webinar on dengue control on Thursday

An International Seminar/Webinar on Anti-Dengue measures organized by the Institute of Public Health will be held on Thursday, July 13, in the institute's auditorium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :An International Seminar/Webinar on Anti-Dengue measures organized by the Institute of Public Health will be held on Thursday, July 13, in the institute's auditorium.

This was informed by Dean Professor Dr. Zarfashan Tahir in a statement issued here on Wednesday, terming the organization of the International Seminar on Dengue Control from the platform of the Institute as a historic milestone. She said that due to the mutual efforts of the government, institute administration and faculty, IPH had become a vibrant and active institution in a very short span of time and performing its due role in improving public health, disease prevention and public awareness.

For this purpose, support and collaboration had been done with the World Health Organization and world famous universities and the international seminar/webinar being held on Thursday was a proof of this collaboration. She said that the IPH was providing good health managers for the country's hospitals, it would make its role more effective in disease prevention.

Dr. Zarfashan added that discussions with international experts during the seminar/ webinar against dengue would help control the virus at the local level and it would help to make the anti dengue measures more effective.

The seminar would be presided over by the Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Professor Javed Akram.

Chairman board of Management IPH and former governor Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, high ranking officials of Health Department, medical experts, public health experts will participate in the seminar. While professors and vector control experts from the universities and institutions of America, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore will participate in the discussion through webinar (online) and provide awareness about the latest strategies for dengue prevention. The theme of the seminar is "Global New Initiatives of Dangue and Situation in Pakistan". In the seminar, Health Minister Professor Javed Akram, Secretary Ali Jan Khan, representatives of Dengue Control Program and DEAG will shed light on dengue control measures at the government level, arrangements for treatment of patients in the hospitals.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Thailand Dengue Governor Education Khalid Maqbool Singapore Indonesia July From Government

Recent Stories

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi grieves over deaths in Bhati Gate a ..

1 second ago
 Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor ..

Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

3 seconds ago
 Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chi ..

Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chief

4 seconds ago
 Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational q ..

Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational qualification programme

14 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses standard of nursing institut ..

Senate body discusses standard of nursing institutions

13 minutes ago
 PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of inst ..

PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of institutions' auctioning: Marriyum ..

13 minutes ago
Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispu ..

Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispute Resolution: AJK President

13 minutes ago
 Marriyum inaugurates 12 new studios at Radio Pakis ..

Marriyum inaugurates 12 new studios at Radio Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 LCCI organizes seminar on 'Road to Healthy Heart'

LCCI organizes seminar on 'Road to Healthy Heart'

19 minutes ago
 Round table discussion on "Contemporary Situation ..

Round table discussion on "Contemporary Situation in Occupied Areas of Palestine ..

19 minutes ago
 High Levels of Chemical Irritant Found in Ohio Wee ..

High Levels of Chemical Irritant Found in Ohio Weeks After Train Derailed - Stud ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieves remarkable progress on polio era ..

Pakistan achieves remarkable progress on polio eradication: Secretary Health

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan