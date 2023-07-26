IPH sends draft of revised rules for approval

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Institute of Public Health (IPH) has drafted the Revised Service Rules for the institute for direct appointment against seats of associate professors and professor.

This was informed by Dean IPH Professor Dr Zarfashan Tahir, in a statement, issued here on Wednesday.

She informed that the draft of the Rules and Regulations had been sent to the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department for approval.

After the approval of revised service rules from Health as well as the Regulations Departments, the way of direct recruitment would be opened on vacant seats of associate professors and professor for different departments of the institute.

She said that at present the recruitment on the assistant professor seats was being carried out through initial recruitment i.

e the Public Service Commission, while the posts of associate professors and professors were filled only through promotion.

In the revised rules, it is suggested that some percentage of the posts of associate professor and professor should be filled through direct recruitment as there is no initial recruitment to thevacant posts of assistant professor done for a long time.

Dr Zarfashan said that the IPH posts were closed cadre and revised service rules would provide opportunity for direct recruitment on the vacant posts of the faculty, which would strengthen the faculty and educational activities would be flourished.