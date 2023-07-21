Open Menu

IPH Sends Recommendations Of Int'l Anti-dengue Seminar To Health Department

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 09:17 PM

IPH sends recommendations of Int'l Anti-dengue seminar to health department

The Institute of Public Health (IPH) has sent the recommendations of the International Anti-Dengue Seminar held last week to the Punjab Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education for necessary action

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Institute of Public Health (IPH) has sent the recommendations of the International Anti-Dengue Seminar held last week to the Punjab Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education for necessary action.

This was informed by Dean IPH Professor Dr. Zarfashan Tahir in a statement issued here on Friday.

She said that these recommendations would be helpful in prevention of dengue and the further improvement of treatment facilities for patients affected by the virus. She added that these recommendations contain the opinions and suggestions of local as well as foreign doctors, clinicians, vector control experts, environmental health experts who participated in the seminar, which they expressed based on their long experience and competence.

She said that experts of the institute divided the above mentioned recommendations into four different parts and these recommendations include clinical management i.

e. care of dengue patients in the hospitals, Vector Control i.e. measures to prevent dengue mosquito breeding with a new strategy, Disease Diagnosis and Community Participation i.e. recommendations to ensure the participation of the common people in activities to eliminate the breeding sites of dengue mosquitoes and raise public awareness in this regard.

Dr. Zarfishan Tahir said that by organizing the international seminar, local doctors and public health experts had got an opportunity to benefit from the experience of experts from other countries. She said that by making the recommendations, sent to the Health Department part of the Dengue Prevention and Control Policy, the treatment and clinical management of effected patients and control on spreading dengue virus would be further improved.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Punjab From

Recent Stories

Bibi Pakdaman shrine opened to public

Bibi Pakdaman shrine opened to public

5 minutes ago
 Two tyre shops sealed over dengue larvae detection ..

Two tyre shops sealed over dengue larvae detection

5 minutes ago
 UK Parliament Highlights Scotland's Growing Milita ..

UK Parliament Highlights Scotland's Growing Military Importance as Arctic Ice Me ..

12 minutes ago
 'China Challenge' Looms Large Over US Engagement i ..

'China Challenge' Looms Large Over US Engagement in Indo-Pacific Region - State ..

12 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Rejoin Grain Deal if All Agreed-Up ..

Russia Ready to Rejoin Grain Deal if All Agreed-Upon Principles Implemented - En ..

12 minutes ago
 NASA Chief To Discuss Space Cooperation in South A ..

NASA Chief To Discuss Space Cooperation in South America - Statement

6 minutes ago
Samina condemns another act of Holy Quran's desecr ..

Samina condemns another act of Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden

6 minutes ago
 Police security on 3rd Muharram

Police security on 3rd Muharram

6 minutes ago
 Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui posted as Assistant Commissio ..

Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui posted as Assistant Commissioner Latiafabad taluka

6 minutes ago
 Canada Becomes Third-Party Contributor to EU Missi ..

Canada Becomes Third-Party Contributor to EU Mission in Armenia - Global Affairs

18 minutes ago
 Court grants time to share documents with defence

Court grants time to share documents with defence

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Bureau of Statistics to expand its internshi ..

Sindh Bureau of Statistics to expand its internship program: Dr. Ansari

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan