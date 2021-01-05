UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IPH Signs MoU With PIBT On Info-Tech Use

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:19 PM

IPH signs MoU with PIBT on Info-Tech use

Chairman Board of Management, Institute of Public Health (IPH) and former Governor Punjab Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool has said that COVID-19 epidemic has changed the lifestyle of people and the use of information technology has been increased worldwide

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ):Chairman Board of Management, Institute of Public Health (IPH) and former Governor Punjab Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool has said that COVID-19 epidemic has changed the lifestyle of people and the use of information technology has been increased worldwide.

He said this while addressing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between IPH and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), here on Tuesday.

He said that information technology was being used in every sector including education, healthcare and commerce and online working had become a part of life. He said that steps were being taken to introduce modern technology in the IPH for which PITB would extend technical assistance and cooperation for training of the staff and digitalization of the record of the IPH.

He lauded services of PITB and said that the board had rendered remarkable services for promoting IT, training and digitalization of record of the government departments which enable the departments for quick disposal of official matters and ensuring transparency in the system.

On the occasion, IPH Dean Dr Zarfishan Tahir observed that the PITB would help develop, deployment of IT system in IPH and extend technical cooperation for preparation of IT solutions for the institute. She said that training of the staff in Information technology and digitalization of system of all the departments of IPH would not only improve the working but also refine the standards of services in education, research and disease control program of the institute.

IPH faculty members and experts from PITB were present in the ceremony. Chairman BoM, IPH Khalid Maqbool and the Project Director, PITB Ali Raza khairi signed the MoU documents.

Related Topics

Technology Governor Education Punjab Khalid Maqbool Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

Dream of "Naya Pakistan" incomplete without women' ..

13 minutes ago

LFOVK Conference: "Walk the talk" Kashmir civil so ..

15 minutes ago

Governor, Railways minister discuss KCR, ML-1 proj ..

15 minutes ago

Protestors flock Indian embassy to mark right to s ..

15 minutes ago

30 years old man dies in road accident

15 minutes ago

Distt admin kicks off three-day long cleaning driv ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.