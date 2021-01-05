IPH signs MoU with PIBT on Info-Tech use

Chairman Board of Management, Institute of Public Health (IPH) and former Governor Punjab Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool has said that COVID-19 epidemic has changed the lifestyle of people and the use of information technology has been increased worldwide

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ):Chairman Board of Management, Institute of Public Health (IPH) and former Governor Punjab Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool has said that COVID-19 epidemic has changed the lifestyle of people and the use of information technology has been increased worldwide.

He said this while addressing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between IPH and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), here on Tuesday.

He said that information technology was being used in every sector including education, healthcare and commerce and online working had become a part of life. He said that steps were being taken to introduce modern technology in the IPH for which PITB would extend technical assistance and cooperation for training of the staff and digitalization of the record of the IPH.

He lauded services of PITB and said that the board had rendered remarkable services for promoting IT, training and digitalization of record of the government departments which enable the departments for quick disposal of official matters and ensuring transparency in the system.

On the occasion, IPH Dean Dr Zarfishan Tahir observed that the PITB would help develop, deployment of IT system in IPH and extend technical cooperation for preparation of IT solutions for the institute. She said that training of the staff in Information technology and digitalization of system of all the departments of IPH would not only improve the working but also refine the standards of services in education, research and disease control program of the institute.

IPH faculty members and experts from PITB were present in the ceremony. Chairman BoM, IPH Khalid Maqbool and the Project Director, PITB Ali Raza khairi signed the MoU documents.