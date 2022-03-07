UrduPoint.com

IPH To Appoint 11 Assistant Professors

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 08:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department ( SH&ME) has given approval to appoint 11 Assistant Professors (AP) in different departments of the Institute of Public Health (IPH) on ad-hoc basis.

This was disclosed by the IPH Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir on Monday, says a spokesperson for IPH here.

She said that this decision was taken in view to strengthen the public health sector and enhancing the facilities of medical education. "The interviews for these vacant posts will be conducted on March 9 to 11 (Wednesday to Friday)", she added.

Dr Zarfishan said that a total 71 candidates were appearing in the interviews, adding that all the appointments would be carried out purely on merit and eligibility bases.

She further said that Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was very keen to strengthen the medical institutions and her tireless efforts for this purpose were praiseworthy.

She said that the induction of 11 APs would be helpful to strengthen the faculty of the institution and the educational activities would be further enhanced at IPH.

