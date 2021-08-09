UrduPoint.com

IPH To Be Made Centre Of Excellence: Aamir Jan

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:08 PM

Specialized Healthcare Secretary Muhammad Aamir Jan on Monday said that Institute of Public Health (IPH) would be converted into centre of excellence by evolving a comprehensive mechanism very soon

He added that IPH had great importance in its nature of working which would be well equipped with technical and medical technology.

Talking to media, Muhammad Aamir Jan during his surprise visit to IPH to review the performance and nature of working of the institute, said that acute shortage of specialist doctors and staff would be met by providing trained human resource which was lying pending since long.

He said that research and development section of IPH would be strengthened with provision of huge budget so that this wing may perform to the optimal level to play advisory role for department in respect of prevention of epidemics.

The Secretary Health said that surprise and regular visits of teaching hospitals would be conducted in a bid to upgrade hospitals in its working and provide better healthcare to the patients.

He said that the hospitals had been released budget of billions of rupees so that they were independent to purchase local and bulk medicines. However, the department would have a strict eye on their purchase with a view to ensuring transparent and corruption free process.

He said that audit and inquiry process in respect of local purchase would also be completed well in time and no compromise would be made in this regard.

Earlier, IPH Dean Dr Zarfishan Tahir briefed the secretary about achievements, issues and working of the institute. Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, board of Members Chairman Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool was also present.

