UrduPoint.com

IPH To Be Upgraded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

IPH to be upgraded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The government has announced to upgrade the Institute of Public Health (IPH) and establish a Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the institution.

IPH board of Management Chairman Lt Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool informed this in a statement issued on Thursday. He appreciated and welcomed the announcement made by the Governor Punjab/Chancellor Mohammad Balighur Rehman, on the request of Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir to take necessary steps to grant the status of Provincial Center for Disease Control (CDC) to the institute.

He said that establishing a Provincial Center for Disease Prevention at the Institute would further improve the system of disease prevention, disease surveillance, research and issuing of disease alerts, besides, IPH would play an effective role in creating a healthy society and improving public health.

Khalid Maqbool added that after 20 years, the convocation was made possibleby the joint efforts of present dean of the institute, the faculty and the administrationof the institute, which was a matter of great honour and pride.

Related Topics

Governor Khalid Maqbool Government

Recent Stories

Emirates to operate two A380s to Bahrain for Formu ..

Emirates to operate two A380s to Bahrain for Formula 1 races

11 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2023 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Wil ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Gree ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Greece over victims of train crash

41 minutes ago
 NCEMA celebrates graduation of first batch of futu ..

NCEMA celebrates graduation of first batch of future leaders and experts of emer ..

56 minutes ago
 We need to equip students with core skills to shap ..

We need to equip students with core skills to shape future of our communities: B ..

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.