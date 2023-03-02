IPH to be upgraded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The government has announced to upgrade the Institute of Public Health (IPH) and establish a Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the institution.

IPH board of Management Chairman Lt Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool informed this in a statement issued on Thursday. He appreciated and welcomed the announcement made by the Governor Punjab/Chancellor Mohammad Balighur Rehman, on the request of Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir to take necessary steps to grant the status of Provincial Center for Disease Control (CDC) to the institute.

He said that establishing a Provincial Center for Disease Prevention at the Institute would further improve the system of disease prevention, disease surveillance, research and issuing of disease alerts, besides, IPH would play an effective role in creating a healthy society and improving public health.

Khalid Maqbool added that after 20 years, the convocation was made possibleby the joint efforts of present dean of the institute, the faculty and the administrationof the institute, which was a matter of great honour and pride.