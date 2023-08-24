IPH to introduce 6-month certificate courses in-collaboration with LUMS

In a significant collaboration, the Institute of Public Health (IPH) is partnering with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to introduce a series of 6-month certificate courses starting next month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):In a significant collaboration, the Institute of Public Health (IPH) is partnering with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to introduce a series of 6-month certificate courses starting next month.

The courses cover a wide array of subjects, including Medical Education, Bio Statistics, Writing, and Research. These courses are open to both medical and non-medical students, offering a diverse learning opportunity.

Dean of IPH, Professor Dr. Zarfishan Tahir, shared this development following a meeting with LUMS representative Professor Dr.

Shahpar Mirza on Thursday.

She highlighted that preparations for the courses are in progress, with the first batch scheduled to commence in September. The collaboration is strengthened by an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two institutions, paving the way for mutual cooperation in research and education projects.

Notable attendees of the meeting included Director of Medical Education IPH, Dr. Saima Ayub, as well as Dr. Rukhsana and Dr. Rabia, among others. This collaboration showcases a promising step forward in the advancement of education and research at both IPH and LUMS.