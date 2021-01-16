IPH to start training program to ensure quality healthcare facilities

The Institute of Public Health (IPH) will start training program for Health Professionals for imparting training regarding Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) to ensure provision of quality healthcare in public as well as private health facilities and clinics

This was stated by the Dean, Institute of Public Health (IPH) Professor Dr. Zarfishan Tahir, while addressing the consultative meeting with Punjab Healthcare Commission, here on Friday.

She said that short courses would be chalked out under the guidance of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC).

She said that the MSDS training course would be made mandatory to the student of degree and diploma classes of the IPH and these short courses would require to be part of their syllabus.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman BoM, Lieutenant General (Retired) Khalid Maqbool said that the IPH would be made a leading institution in preventive health. He said that joint ventures had been started with various educational and research institutions and collaboration with the PHC would be an other milestone in this regard.

Khalid Maqbool said that the IPH should also have capability of forecasting the epidemics besides research and education, for which the experts and the faculty would have to work hard with more dedication.

Director PHC Dr. Mushtaq Sulehria said in the meeting that the PHC was ensuring quality healthcare in the private as well as public sector's hospitals , laboratories and clinics.

"For this purpose MSDS have been introduced and health professionals are being trained accordingly," he added. He said that the PHC also monitor / inspect the infrastructure of the hospitals including medical equipment and other facilities.

Dr. Mushtaq said that in couple of days, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the IPH would be signed through which the IPH would become certified institution for training of Health Professionals in MSDS of PHC and doctors as well as technologists would be referred to the IPH for training.