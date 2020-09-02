IPI for public debate on transition to Euro-V fuel standards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) on Wednesday urged the government to review its time-line for the implementation of Euro-V fuel standards in the country to enable the stakeholders to adequately prepare for the transition in the auto sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) on Wednesday urged the government to review its time-line for the implementation of Euro-V fuel standards in the country to enable the stakeholders to adequately prepare for the transition in the auto sector.

In a news release, the IPI said a hurried shift could affect the attainment of the goal of environmental improvement.

It also launched its report titled 'Rushed Transition to Euro-V Standard Fuels: Need for A Public Debate' at a virtual event.

The report, which points out the inadequacies of the downstream sector of Petroleum industry for such an immediate jump from Euro-II to Euro-V standards, has been authored by IPI's Distinguished Fellow Dr. Ilyas Fazil, who has previously served as Member (Oil) in Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and as the Chief Executive Officer of Oil Companies Advisory Council.

As per the government instructions, all petrol imports from September 1, 2020 would have to be in accordance with Euro-V specifications. Meanwhile, in next few months diesel imports too would have to comply with the new standards.

"Introducing fresh specifications for transport fuels � Premium Motor Gasoline and High Speed Diesel �is a very serious issue and entails looking at the decision holistically which was not done in 2016 nor appears to be have done this time as well," Dr. Fazil said at the launch event.

The report has raised questions about the readiness of local refineries for producing Euro V fuels, limitations of the existing retail network and upcountry storage, improperly defined Euro-V specifications, inadequate product testing capacity of the relevant institutions, and the presence of Euro-V compliant engines on the country's roads.

"The problems faced by Oil Marketing Companies and the country's import infrastructure due to variation in specifications, terminal storage along with dispensing units at the Retail Outlets will definitely lead to product shortages if not recognized and immediate action is not taken to remedy them," Dr. Fazil warned.

He opined that the transition should not be completed unless the refineries were upgraded to produce Euro-V standard fuels, which might take up to three years. "Unless that happens there would be greater reliance on importing Euro-V fuel, which could cost millions of Dollars to the national exchequer," he asserted.

IPI Executive Director Prof. Sajjad Bokhari said the objective of the report was to initiate a much needed public debate about the government's move. IPI as a think tank, he said, advocated a gradual transition to allow time for related requirements to be met.

"It is hoped that the government would review its deadline for the introduction of Euro-V in the country and come up with a realistic roadmap so that the stakeholders get sufficient lead time to make the necessary arrangements for a meaningful transition," Prof Bokhari emphasized.