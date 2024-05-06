Open Menu

IPL Seeks Power Supplier License To Supply 4.53 MW To ITPL, IFPL

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

IPL seeks power supplier license to supply 4.53 MW to ITPL, IFPL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Ms Ittehad (Pvt) Ltd (IPL) has sought to grant power supplier license to supply 4.53 megawatt (MW) to lttehad Textile Pvt ltd (ITPL) and lttehad Fabrics Pvt Ltd. (IFPL).

In a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the company maintained that it had set up a 4.563 MW natural gas fuel based generation facility at Faisalabad which supplies specifically to a designated consumer/Bulk Power Consumer-BP( in the name of lttehad Textile Pvt Ltd and lttehad Fabrics Pvt Ltd.

It was further said that the generation facility is working at 440 voltages and supplying electricity through its own dedicated feeders to the sister organizations without using network of National Transmission and Dispatch Company and Power Distribution Company.

The NEPRA invited comments from all the stakeholders, interested or affected people in favour or against the grant of license for power supply to IPL.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Nepra Indian Premier League Company Gas Textile All From P

Recent Stories

PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation ..

PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal

24 minutes ago
 CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry rep ..

CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case

52 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for h ..

Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parve ..

60 minutes ago
 Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

2 hours ago
 SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC r ..

SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats

2 hours ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

3 hours ago
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for ear ..

OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute

3 hours ago
 Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to presen ..

Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high prior ..

Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..

6 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this ..

Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan