IPL Seeks Power Supplier License To Supply 4.53 MW To ITPL, IFPL
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Ms Ittehad (Pvt) Ltd (IPL) has sought to grant power supplier license to supply 4.53 megawatt (MW) to lttehad Textile Pvt ltd (ITPL) and lttehad Fabrics Pvt Ltd. (IFPL).
In a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the company maintained that it had set up a 4.563 MW natural gas fuel based generation facility at Faisalabad which supplies specifically to a designated consumer/Bulk Power Consumer-BP( in the name of lttehad Textile Pvt Ltd and lttehad Fabrics Pvt Ltd.
It was further said that the generation facility is working at 440 voltages and supplying electricity through its own dedicated feeders to the sister organizations without using network of National Transmission and Dispatch Company and Power Distribution Company.
The NEPRA invited comments from all the stakeholders, interested or affected people in favour or against the grant of license for power supply to IPL.
Recent Stories
PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal
CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case
Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parve ..
Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today
SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats
ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One cop martyred another injured in Tank, Khyber8 minutes ago
-
PBM's WEC nurturing self-sufficiency among destitute women8 minutes ago
-
No overbilling in LESCO during April: Mohsin Naqvi9 minutes ago
-
BISP, NADRA mobile van service registers persons with disabilities in capital9 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Traffic Police license branch to remain open on Saturdays18 minutes ago
-
Tractor and thresher owners refuse to reduce hourly charges despite decrease in diesel prices18 minutes ago
-
Mills' employees thwarted armed robbery19 minutes ago
-
Police inspector robbed at gunpoint19 minutes ago
-
FO Advisor hears peoples’ complaints against departments19 minutes ago
-
Distt admin implements smart traffic plan at Bosan road19 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing friend19 minutes ago
-
PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal24 minutes ago