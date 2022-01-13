UrduPoint.com

IPM Model Can Improve Mango Production, Quality

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel has said that Integrated Pest Management (IPM) model has proved instrumental in improving cotton production and would be replicated on mango orchards to improve production and quality of the fruit.

He was expressing his views in a meeting with a 40-member farmers' delegation from Sindh province and advised the visitors to adopt IPM model for further enhancing production and quality of mango.

He said, Pakistan has an average per hectare production of 11 ton despite the fact that Pakistani mango varieties have a production potential of 25 tons per hectares.

He said there was great demand of dry mango and mango pulp in the international market, adding that Pakistan has the capacity to export 150,000 ton mango pulp.

Mango occupies second berth with regard to production and area after citrus in the country.

Pakistan produce 17,50,000 ton mango annually from162,000 hectares area. In Punjab, 1.3 million ton mango is produced annually from 98000 hectares.

He said, Pakistan export only six per cent of its total production. He, however, added there exist room for improvement provided post harvest processes are improved as per international market demand.

Saqib said that cultivation of new mango varieties was being promoted to meet international market demand.

Later, the delegation visited Mango Research Institute (MRI), laboratories, mango nurseries and field trials. Principal scientist Abdul Ghaffar Grewal briefed the delegates about the ongoing research at the institute.

