UrduPoint.com

IPM Model Ensured Rs 40 Bn Saving, Can Fetch 15 Mln Cotton Bales Production: Secretary Agriculture

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:54 PM

IPM model ensured Rs 40 bn saving, can fetch 15 mln cotton bales production: Secretary agriculture

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Friday said that Integrated Pest Management (IPM) model prescribing lesser application of chemical fertilizers enabled farmers save around Rs 40 billion and it could help Punjab touch 15 million bales mark in cotton production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Friday said that Integrated Pest Management (IPM) model prescribing lesser application of chemical fertilizers enabled farmers save around Rs 40 billion and it could help Punjab touch 15 million bales mark in cotton production.

Punjab would witness cotton to cover seven (7) million acre area next year that could help us achieve the 15 million bales production, said the secretary agriculture while addressing a seminar at Pir Meher Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University in Rawalpindi, according to an official release issued here.

He said that IMP model has made cotton profitable by up to 115 per cent.

He said that application of biopesticides as part of IPM model reduced application of chemical pesticides by 57 per cent bringing about Rs 40 billion saving to farmers.

He said that 120 IMP model demonstration plots were developed in 41 tahsils of 11 districts where average production was recorded at 34.23 Maund per acre adding some plots even gave 40-50 Maunds per acre production of cotton.

He said that agriculture department aggressively advocated IMP model and farmers were intelligent enough to follow the guidelines that reduced their cost and increased profits.

Prof. Dr. Shafqat Saeed from MNS university of agriculture Multan, Prof Dr. Fayyaz Sahi Dean faculty of Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Agriculture Rawalpindi Saqib Ali Cotton From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

3 AJK officials held for corruption charges.

3 AJK officials held for corruption charges.

43 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on Punjab University incident

45 seconds ago
 Shakespearean actor Antony Sher dies aged 72

Shakespearean actor Antony Sher dies aged 72

46 seconds ago
 Over 1% of Germans Currently Ill With COVID-19 - R ..

Over 1% of Germans Currently Ill With COVID-19 - Robert Koch Institute

47 seconds ago
 Putting Blame on Russia For Militarization of Arct ..

Putting Blame on Russia For Militarization of Arctic Unacceptable - Fleet Comman ..

49 seconds ago
 Russia, China Start Discussing Putin's Visit to Be ..

Russia, China Start Discussing Putin's Visit to Beijing - Ushakov

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.