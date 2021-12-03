IPM model ensured Rs 40 bn saving, can fetch 15 mln cotton bales production: Secretary agriculture

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Friday said that Integrated Pest Management (IPM) model prescribing lesser application of chemical fertilizers enabled farmers save around Rs 40 billion and it could help Punjab touch 15 million bales mark in cotton production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Friday said that Integrated Pest Management (IPM) model prescribing lesser application of chemical fertilizers enabled farmers save around Rs 40 billion and it could help Punjab touch 15 million bales mark in cotton production.

Punjab would witness cotton to cover seven (7) million acre area next year that could help us achieve the 15 million bales production, said the secretary agriculture while addressing a seminar at Pir Meher Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University in Rawalpindi, according to an official release issued here.

He said that IMP model has made cotton profitable by up to 115 per cent.

He said that application of biopesticides as part of IPM model reduced application of chemical pesticides by 57 per cent bringing about Rs 40 billion saving to farmers.

He said that 120 IMP model demonstration plots were developed in 41 tahsils of 11 districts where average production was recorded at 34.23 Maund per acre adding some plots even gave 40-50 Maunds per acre production of cotton.

He said that agriculture department aggressively advocated IMP model and farmers were intelligent enough to follow the guidelines that reduced their cost and increased profits.

Prof. Dr. Shafqat Saeed from MNS university of agriculture Multan, Prof Dr. Fayyaz Sahi Dean faculty of Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, also spoke on the occasion.