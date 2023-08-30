Open Menu

IPM Technology Delivers 36 Maunds Cotton Per Acre As Picking Moves On For More Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 07:02 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Cotton demonstration plots being nurtured through Integrated Pest Management (IPM) technology by the agriculture department employing an armoury of friendly pests, bio-pesticides and pheromone traps against the enemy pests has delivered heartening results- 36 Maunds per acre production of seed cotton (Phutti) delivered so far from early sown crop and more is yet to come from the same acreage.

Secretary agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel was on a visit to Salar Wahan and Kabirwala areas of Khanewal district Wednesday to monitor IPM demonstration cotton plots and sugarcane crop where farmers informed him that they have picked 36 Maunds of seed cotton (Phutti) from the demonstration plots where they have applied only bio-pesticides made from plants' extracts. Cotton plants still have 14-15 bolls each and better production was expected when they turn into flowers and became ready for more picking.

Saqib Ali Ateel said that the cotton crop has entered an important stage where boll opening and boll formation process was running simultaneously and advised farmers not to leave crop water stressed.

He asked farmers to do water scouting regularly and conduct pest scouting twice a week.

He said that farmers should strictly follow the IPM technology guidelines that prescribe spraying of pesticides only when become inevitable. To control pink bollworm, farmers should install pheromone traps at the rate of 8 traps per acre and replace the capsules fortnightly.

He advised farmers to adhere to guidelines on picking contamination-free cotton and asked female agriculture officers to guide women who work in the field to pick cotton flowers from bolls to ensure farmers can get premium price for their clean Phutti.

Meanwhile, secretary agriculture south Punjab also visited sugarcane fields and said that farmers can get 1300-1500 Maunds per acre through better crop management.

