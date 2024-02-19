Open Menu

IPM Training Of Agriculture Officials Begins Across South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 08:04 PM

The training of agriculture department officials from extension and pest warning wings began Monday in south Punjab to enhance their capacity to extend guidelines to farmers on the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) model, a cost-effective crop production technology

Deputy Secretary Technical Dr. Haidar Karrar imparted one-day training to officials at the office of Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Bahawalnagar. The training began on the orders of Secretary Agriculture South Saqib Ali Ateel on February 19 and would conclude on March 5.

Director IPM Punjab, Dr. Muhammad Asghar said that agriculture is an open industry surviving under the sky and such trainings are organized from time to time to help officials extend appropriate guidelines to farmers in accordance with the local weather conditions, and forecast.

According to the training schedule, the one-day training was completed in Bahawalnagar today (Monday) and the next destination of trainer Dr. Haidar Karrar would be Bahawalpur where he would give training to officials on Tuesday (Feb 20). Other districts where training would be held included Layyah, Lodhran, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari and Khanewal.

