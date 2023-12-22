IPMG meeting urges fortifying gender data collection to promote gender equality

(@FahadShabbir)

The participants in the Inter-Provincial Ministerial Group (IPMG) discussed the use of data more effectively in efforts to promote gender equality in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The participants in the Inter-Provincial Ministerial Group (IPMG) discussed the use of data more effectively in efforts to promote gender equality in Pakistan.

The two-day 21st IPMG meeting, held under the auspices of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), and with support from UN Women and the United States, concluded here on Friday during which speakers shared vision of a more inclusive society, where every woman can thrive and contribute to the nation’s progress. The IPMG was established in 2009 to enhance coordination on gender equality and women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

Nilofar Bakhtiar, chairperson NCSW, said: “This assembly serves as a crucial platform, fostering collaboration and initiating positive change on the path to gender equality and empowerment of women in Pakistan. Together, let's unite to construct a society where every woman’s voice echoes, and her rights and contributions are valued.”

Sharmeela Rassool, country representative of UN Women, said, “The IPMG functions as an inventive platform for devising tailored solutions that cater to unique needs of Pakistan. An exemplary illustration of this is the National Gender Data Portal. Acknowledging the crucial role of data, we recognise its importance in identifying policy gaps and empowering officials to make informed decisions.

”

U.S. Consul General, Lahore, Ms. Kristin Hawkins added, “The National Gender Data Portal, which is financially supported by the United States, is a credible and comprehensive source of gender-related data. Better data collection, analysis, and reporting paves the way for more informed decision making, both by the Government of Pakistan and donors working to eradicate gender-based violence and to empower women.”

Khalil George, Minister for Human Rights, emphasised, “As part of the Inter-Provincial Ministerial Group, we stand at the forefront of transformative action. The IPMG functions as a catalyst, igniting innovative strategies and collaborative efforts, steering us towards a future where equality and justice prevail for all.”

The second day of the meeting focused on strengthening National Gender Data Portal (NGDP), a facility which was established with the support of UN Women & NUST under the umbrella of NCSW. The NGDP is envisioned as a computerised database of women related statistics/information organized and programmed in such a way that it produces regular analysis and reports on the status of women for the decision makers at the national, provincial and district levels. All relevant stakeholders shared their valuable inputs, insights and challenges faced by them for collection of data.