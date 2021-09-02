IPO appoints its president for Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :DIG Security & Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed has been appointed as President of International Police Organization (IPO).

The Executive board of IPO in its meeting at Milan, Italy approved the appointment in recognition of his invaluable services in law enforcement and policing, said the statement issued here on Thursday The IPO provides a platform for institutional motivation for law enforcement in a professional, effective, and efficient manner, as well as capacity building in the fight against the general and organized crime, piracy, terrorism, and illicit trafficking of all kinds by supporting, assisting, advising and sponsoring justice and citizens through various training, programs, and projects to the Civil Security Sector.

IPO is linked with various law enforcement and other organizations worldwide for information sharing and coordination, such as NCA -UK, CIA, FBI, UNPOL, WHO etc.

DIG Maqsood Ahmed has served the police department in different command and staff positions with distinction, in a career spanning over twenty years.

He was also a pioneer of establishing an outstanding police force, Special Security Unit (SSU), Pakistan's only ISO Certified Police Organization along with the First and only Swat to counter urban terrorism.

Expressing his views, DIG Maqsood Ahmed said that it was a great honor to represent International Police Organization in Pakistan. He further added that he and his force was committed to eliminate crime from the country utilizing the international platform.

DIG Security further urged police officials to avail membership of the IPO, to get opportunities to excel their skills with the international network of law enforcement forces in different countries of the world.

Senior serving and retired Officers of Police Service of Pakistan felicitated DIG Security on the appointment as President of International Police Organization Pakistan.