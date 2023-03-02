IPO Chairman holds consultative meeting with copyright stakeholders

Intellectual Property Rights Organization (IPO) Chairman Farrukh Amil chaired the 5th consultative meeting with copyright stakeholder on proposed amendments copyright ordinance, 1962 (as amended in year 2000) here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Intellectual Property Rights Organization (IPO) Chairman Farrukh Amil chaired the 5th consultative meeting with copyright stakeholder on proposed amendments copyright ordinance, 1962 (as amended in year 2000) here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), on Thursday.

Film directors, actors, producers, musicians, writers, singers and enforcement agencies from Punjab attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the IPO Chairman said that proposed amendments aimed at bringing copyright ordinance in consonance with IPO-Pakistan Act 2012.

He added that such consultative meetings would also help the IPO in bringing new technologies within the scope of existing definition in Copyright Ordinance 1962. The new definition like musician, composer and performers had also been added, he maintained.

"Last but not least, the proposed amendments in consultation with copyright stakeholders would go a long way to protect their rights," he hoped.

Earlier, the producers, writers and actors apprised the chair about the problems being faced by them with regard to their works' royalty and copyright.