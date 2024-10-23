Open Menu

IPO Chief Meets LCCI President, Stresses Collaboration

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

IPO chief meets LCCI president, stresses collaboration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Chairperson Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO-Pakistan) Ambassador (retd) Farukh Amil called on new president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Abuzar Shad, here on Wednesday.

Senior officers from IPO Mueed Rana, Anjum Bukhari, and Ms.Sana were also accompanied the chairperson.

In his warm welcome, the LCCI president expressed a strong commitment to collaborating with IPO to strengthen the business community's embrace of IP. He emphasized that safeguarding IP rights is essential for business growth in today's world. Recognizing the importance of intellectual property, he acknowledged the valuable partnership with IPO Pakistan. He stressed that Pakistan's business community must align with international norms and committed to raising awareness of IP rights, particularly among local entrepreneurs and new businesses. “The LCCI is ready to assist the IPO in strengthening the IP regime in Pakistan,” he said.

The IPO chairperson emphasised the critical role of IP in fostering a robust business environment, encouraging innovation, protection of brands, trademarks and securing of geographical indications. He also highlighted the necessity of Pakistan acceding to the international IP treaties, that would encourage foreign investment.

The chairperson said that this partnership was essential to nurture a culture of innovation and creativity within business landscape. “Together, we can empower businesses to protect their IP Rights and enhance their profitability” he added.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision of arranging regular awareness raising seminars jointly by IPO and LCCI in order to ensure that businesses to equip businesses with modern tools and to navigate the complexities of global modern business requirements.

