IPO, IPRE collaborate to strengthen intellectual property rights enforcement

The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) and the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement (IPRE) have joined hands to improve the enforcement of intellectual property rights across the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) and the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement (IPRE) have joined hands to improve the enforcement of intellectual property rights across the country.

In a meeting held at Custom House Karachi, IPO Chairperson Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil and IPRE Director General Abdul Qadir Memon discussed key strategies to address challenges in intellectual property protection.

Both officials agreed on increasing cooperation to raise awareness about intellectual property rights and to strengthen law enforcement agencies' capacity to deal with violations.

Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil emphasized the importance of safeguarding intellectual property to foster innovation, attract foreign investment, and boost economic growth.

Abdul Qadir Memon supported the idea of joint training initiatives and expressed a strong commitment to prosecuting intellectual property violators, referring to them as not just business offenders but criminals. The meeting is seen as a major step forward in promoting a culture of innovation and enforcing intellectual property rights in the country.