IPO, IPRE Collaborate To Strengthen Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 07:35 PM
The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) and the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement (IPRE) have joined hands to improve the enforcement of intellectual property rights across the country
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) and the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement (IPRE) have joined hands to improve the enforcement of intellectual property rights across the country.
In a meeting held at Custom House Karachi, IPO Chairperson Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil and IPRE Director General Abdul Qadir Memon discussed key strategies to address challenges in intellectual property protection.
Both officials agreed on increasing cooperation to raise awareness about intellectual property rights and to strengthen law enforcement agencies' capacity to deal with violations.
Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil emphasized the importance of safeguarding intellectual property to foster innovation, attract foreign investment, and boost economic growth.
Abdul Qadir Memon supported the idea of joint training initiatives and expressed a strong commitment to prosecuting intellectual property violators, referring to them as not just business offenders but criminals. The meeting is seen as a major step forward in promoting a culture of innovation and enforcing intellectual property rights in the country.
Recent Stories
Crime rate witnesses 18 % decrease in federal capital during 2024: Senate told
BISP supports 721,000 families in Multan division, Senate told
Private hospital stopped kidney transplantation
Seminar held to celebrate International Anti-Corruption Day
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to ink LoI with Azerbaijani Universit ..
Pakistan, ADB reaffirm commitment to mutual cooperation, climate action
Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers
Punjab govt launches youth skills initiative for employment in gulf markets
LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab
Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India
JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..
ADB approves 500 mln USD loan to boost public funds efficiency in Philippines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crime rate witnesses 18 % decrease in federal capital during 2024: Senate told2 minutes ago
-
BISP supports 721,000 families in Multan division, Senate told2 minutes ago
-
Distt admin bans single-use plastics, thin polyethylene bags27 minutes ago
-
Experts highlighted strategic options for Pakistan at conference"US-China Maritime Competition in In ..27 minutes ago
-
High level meeting held to address healthcare issues Mansehra district27 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry submits report to IHC regarding PTI protest27 minutes ago
-
Court awards 41 years jail sentence to three drugs smugglers37 minutes ago
-
Eleven reports of various standing committees presented in Senate37 minutes ago
-
EUM honours outstanding athletes37 minutes ago
-
Court serves notices on post-arrest bail pleas of 56 protesters37 minutes ago
-
IHC postpones hearing on Gandapur's petition37 minutes ago
-
SZABIST University students visit operations division37 minutes ago