Open Menu

IPO, IPRE Collaborate To Strengthen Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 07:35 PM

IPO, IPRE collaborate to strengthen intellectual property rights enforcement

The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) and the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement (IPRE) have joined hands to improve the enforcement of intellectual property rights across the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) and the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement (IPRE) have joined hands to improve the enforcement of intellectual property rights across the country.

In a meeting held at Custom House Karachi, IPO Chairperson Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil and IPRE Director General Abdul Qadir Memon discussed key strategies to address challenges in intellectual property protection.

Both officials agreed on increasing cooperation to raise awareness about intellectual property rights and to strengthen law enforcement agencies' capacity to deal with violations.

Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil emphasized the importance of safeguarding intellectual property to foster innovation, attract foreign investment, and boost economic growth.

Abdul Qadir Memon supported the idea of joint training initiatives and expressed a strong commitment to prosecuting intellectual property violators, referring to them as not just business offenders but criminals. The meeting is seen as a major step forward in promoting a culture of innovation and enforcing intellectual property rights in the country.

Recent Stories

Crime rate witnesses 18 % decrease in federal capi ..

Crime rate witnesses 18 % decrease in federal capital during 2024: Senate told

2 minutes ago
 BISP supports 721,000 families in Multan division, ..

BISP supports 721,000 families in Multan division, Senate told

2 minutes ago
 Private hospital stopped kidney transplantation

Private hospital stopped kidney transplantation

2 minutes ago
 Seminar held to celebrate International Anti-Corru ..

Seminar held to celebrate International Anti-Corruption Day

18 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to ink ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to ink LoI with Azerbaijani Universit ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, ADB reaffirm commitment to mutual cooper ..

Pakistan, ADB reaffirm commitment to mutual cooperation, climate action

5 minutes ago
Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake C ..

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

5 minutes ago
 Punjab govt launches youth skills initiative for e ..

Punjab govt launches youth skills initiative for employment in gulf markets

5 minutes ago
 LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab

LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab

1 hour ago
 Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in In ..

Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India

1 hour ago
 JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Has ..

JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..

1 hour ago
 ADB approves 500 mln USD loan to boost public fund ..

ADB approves 500 mln USD loan to boost public funds efficiency in Philippines

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan