IPO-Pak, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ink MoU to exchange companies, trademark data

The Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday for exchange of data regarding trademark and companies registration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):

The move was aimed at attracting new investment and promoting genuine businesses in the country, said a press release.

IPO-Pakistan Chairman Mujeeb Ahmed Khan and SECP Chairman Aamir Khan signed the MoU. IPO-Pakistan Director General Muhammad Irfan Tarar and Executive Director Meesaq Arif were also present on the occasion.

The IPO chairman said both the organizations would share data regarding the registration of trademarks and companies under the initiative.

This would help to reduce duplicity as only genuine owners of registered trademarks would be able to register their company with the same name and vice versa, he added.

The SECP chairman said the SECP-IPO collaboration would benefit business community at large by ensuring protection of registered company names as well as trademarks.In pursuance of its agenda for ease of doing business, he said the SECP focused on end to end digitalization, client orientation and creating touch points for data collection and sharing with relevant agencies to improve overall service delivery for businesses.