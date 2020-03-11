UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IPO-Pak, Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan Ink MoU To Exchange Companies, Trademark Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:24 PM

IPO-Pak, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ink MoU to exchange companies, trademark data

The Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday for exchange of data regarding trademark and companies registration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):The Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday for exchange of data regarding trademark and companies registration.

The move was aimed at attracting new investment and promoting genuine businesses in the country, said a press release.

IPO-Pakistan Chairman Mujeeb Ahmed Khan and SECP Chairman Aamir Khan signed the MoU. IPO-Pakistan Director General Muhammad Irfan Tarar and Executive Director Meesaq Arif were also present on the occasion.

The IPO chairman said both the organizations would share data regarding the registration of trademarks and companies under the initiative.

This would help to reduce duplicity as only genuine owners of registered trademarks would be able to register their company with the same name and vice versa, he added.

The SECP chairman said the SECP-IPO collaboration would benefit business community at large by ensuring protection of registered company names as well as trademarks.In pursuance of its agenda for ease of doing business, he said the SECP focused on end to end digitalization, client orientation and creating touch points for data collection and sharing with relevant agencies to improve overall service delivery for businesses.

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Exchange Business Aamir Khan Company Same Share

Recent Stories

UN Torture Prevention Body Says Suspends Visit to ..

5 minutes ago

Russia to Suspend Visas for Italian Citizens Start ..

9 minutes ago

Large Gatherings Prohibited in Seattle Area Due to ..

9 minutes ago

PML-N leadership champion of corruption: Usman Dar ..

9 minutes ago

OPEC Asked Russia for Add'l Oil Output Cut of 300, ..

9 minutes ago

India Suspends All Tourist Visas Until April 15 Am ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.