Open Menu

IPO Pakistan Delegation Participates In 3rd International IPO Congress

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM

IPO Pakistan delegation participates in 3rd International IPO Congress

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A high-level delegation from International Police Organisation (IPO) Pakistan chapter, led by President IPO Pakistan, DIGP Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, attended the 3rd International IPO Congress in Tirana, Albania.

The conference brought together over 200 law enforcement officials and members from around the world, said a news release issued here on Monday.

Professor Ilija Zivotic, Founder and President of IPO, delivered the inaugural speech, emphasizing the significance of international cooperation and collaboration among police organizations.

President IPO Pakistan Section Dr.

Maqsood Ahmed highlighted the importance of modern policing in developing countries and inter-agency coordination in training and capacity building. He also shared his views and expertise on fighting terrorism and terror financing.

The congress aimed to foster global partnerships, exchange ideas, and share experiences among IPO section leaders and members. It also provided a platform to familiarize participants with IPO's programs and guidelines for the coming years.

IPO is a multinational professional non-profit and non-governmental organization with special consultative status with the United Nations ECOSOC since 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police United Nations Exchange Tirana Albania Congress From Share

Recent Stories

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

13 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

1 hour ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

2 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

5 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 days ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

2 days ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan