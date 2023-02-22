IPO Pakistan discusses benefits of copyright amendment ordinance

A meeting of the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) of Pakistan here on Wednesday discussed matters relating to the Copyright Amendment Ordinance and its impacts on safeguarding the rights of the artist community

Chairperson IPO Pakistan, Farrakh Aamil informed the meeting about the benefits of the ordinance and said that it would protect the rights of the artist community.

He said the ordinance would also help preserve culture, traditions and heritage for the next generations.

He said the meeting was held in the context of the increasing importance of copyrights.

On the occasion, the artist community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed gratitude to IPO for holding the meeting and suggested setting up of its regional offices and one window facilitation centre.