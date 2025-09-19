IPO-Pakistan Launches Complaint Management System
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) inaugurated the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Complaint Management System (IPRE-CMS) on Friday, aimed at combating piracy and counterfeiting while facilitating the business, innovation, and creative community.
Chairman IPO-Pakistan Ambassador (retd) Farukh Amil, along with Director General Nauman Aslam, formally launched the system at the IPO Regional Office, Lahore.
Speaking to the media, Chairman IPO said that the online complaint management system will not only save time, energy, and resources of the complainants but also enable them to track and trace their applications. He stated that the initiative reflects the government’s vision for digitalization and ease of doing business.
Director General Nauman Aslam stated that IPO-Pakistan is committed to protecting, registering, and enforcing intellectual property rights through digitalization of its systems, ensuring that innovators and creators gain real economic benefits from their efforts.
The IPRE-CMS will allow applicants to file complaints from anywhere, reducing the need for physical visits to IPO offices. The digital filing process will minimize processing time, lower costs, and provide applicants with secure online accounts, calendars of important dates, progress tracking, and timely notifications.
Chairman IPO further noted that in the digital age, the system will empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and enhance business confidence for both local and foreign investors.
