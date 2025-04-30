Open Menu

IPO-Pakistan Organizes An Event To Celebrate IP Day

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 10:51 PM

In connection with World Intellectual Property (IP) Day Celebrations, IPO-Pakistan organized an Event at SilkRoad Culture Center, here on Wednesday in coordination with SilkRoad Culture Center

IPO-Pakistan joined hands with international community to celebrate World IP Day April 26, said a press release. The theme of the year 2025 “IP and Music: Feel beat of IP” highlights that cultural activities being source of inspiration in every society should be given more importance in terms of IP rights protection.

High level dignitaries from the Government of Pakistan, Diplomats, representatives of music industry, business community, lawyer community, and academia participated in the event.

Chairman IPO, Farukh Amil delivered welcome remarks wherein and highlighted the importance and sensitivity of the subject for the development of national economy and welfare of artist community.

He said that specific measures in the changing landscape of technologies especially in the era of artificial intelligence are needed to protect the rights of creators and appropriate royalty compensation. He also added that IPO acknowledges the role of creators and artists by organizing three events at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

Guest of honor Ex Culture Minister Qadir Bux Baloch and VC University Sibi Mir Chakar Khan and renowned Sufi Musician and composer Arieb Azhar.

They said that there is need to have better policies to promote soft image of Pakistan in the world and creative industries are a strong tool in this context. Problems being faced by artists and creators in terms of systematic way of ensuring financial benefits to them for their intellectual hard work are needed to be addressed. In this context, IPO-Pakistan should devise such policies and strategies which provide due economic benefits to right holders.

Two panel discussion were held on AI technologies and interface of music and copyright protection wherein important suggestions were made by the panelists.

In the end, Syed Jamal Shah Former Federal Minister and Head SilkRoad Culture Center in his closing remarks paid thanks to the Chairman IPO for organizing the event on the most significant subject at SilkRoad Culture Center.

He highlighted the issue of weakness in Copyright enforcement and lack of payment in terms of royalties and compensations for well-being of artist community. He reiterated that IPO must take measures in this regard.

