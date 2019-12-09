IPO Pakistan, publishers join hands to overcome copyrights piracy

Terming piracy in copyrights a heinous crime, the book publishers, authors and senior management of Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) agreed to join hands to overcome this issue in an effective manner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Terming piracy in copyrights a heinous crime, the book publishers, authors and senior management of Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) agreed to join hands to overcome this issue in an effective manner.

This was decided in a meeting on Copyright Outreach Programme organised by the IPO Pakistan here on Monday. IPO Pakistan Chairman Mujeeb Ahmed Khan chaired the meeting that was also attended among others by Pakistan's leading publishers, writers, Director of National Book Foundation (NBF), IPO Executive Director Meesaq Arif, Registrar (Copyright) Syed Nasrullah and IPO (Lahore) In charge Syed Anjum Raza Bukhari.

Addressing the meeting, IPO Pakistan Chairman Mujeeb Ahmed Khan admitted that copyright had been a neglected area for the last 70 years but it would now effectively be focused to protect rights of publishers, writers, authors and book sellers.

He apprised the participants that amendments were being made in Copyright Laws to make it more effective. He added that IPO Pakistan along with its stakeholders would make piracy of copyright a moral issue and for this purpose awareness would be created at all levels.

The participants of the meeting pointed out flaws in the copyright laws and asked the IPO Pakistan to overcome the loopholes in the law. They suggested that as a first step, IPO and Higher education Commission (HEC) should write letters to all the public and private sector universities to stop using pirated books in their universities. They also requested IPO Pakistan to work effectively for creating awareness among masses and assured it of extending their full support in this regard.