UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IPO Terms Counterfeiting/piracy Crime Against Innovation, Creativity

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:16 PM

IPO terms counterfeiting/piracy crime against innovation, creativity

Chairman, Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) Mujeeb Ahmed Khan on Wednesday termed counterfeiting/piracy a crime against innovation/creativity and expressed the resolve that the issue would be dealt relentlessly and all out efforts would be made for the development of genuine businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman, Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) Mujeeb Ahmed Khan on Wednesday termed counterfeiting/piracy a crime against innovation/creativity and expressed the resolve that the issue would be dealt relentlessly and all out efforts would be made for the development of genuine businesses.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of the 11th Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Enforcement Coordination Committee, held here, said a press release.

The meeting was also attended by Muhammad Irfan Tarar, Director General IPO-Pakistan, Dr. Arslan, DG (IPRE), Sohail Asif, DG, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Humayun Masood, Director IPR Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Capt. Aamir, SP (City) Islamabad.

Addressing the meeting, he said that there was a need to develop close cooperation between IPO and concerned Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

He was of the view that with the effective coordination issue of piracy and counterfeiting could be overcome.

The meeting was informed that IP Tribunals are fully functional and anti-piracy and anti-counterfeiting cells have been established at the offices of IPO-Pakistan for coordination with LEAs.

It was decided that capacity building programs for LEAs and awareness activities for business community will be conducted in different parts of the country for effective IPR enforcement and genuine business development.

Earlier, Muhammad Ismail, Director (Enforcement), IPO-Pakistan gave a detailed presentation over the enforcement of IPRs in the country. He also apprised the committee about improving Pakistan's IP image among the comity of nations during last few years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Arslan Federal Investigation Agency Media All

Recent Stories

Xi underlines ecological protection as national st ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Inaugrates Headquarters S ..

25 minutes ago

Migrants in limbo again after landing in Italy

5 minutes ago

Senate body reviews issues of high tariff, capacit ..

5 minutes ago

Mainly hot,humid weather to persists in country 21 ..

5 minutes ago

Dublin Court Rules Against Ryanair Pilots' Strike ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.