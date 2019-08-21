IPO terms counterfeiting/piracy crime against innovation, creativity

Chairman, Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) Mujeeb Ahmed Khan on Wednesday termed counterfeiting/piracy a crime against innovation/creativity and expressed the resolve that the issue would be dealt relentlessly and all out efforts would be made for the development of genuine businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman, Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) Mujeeb Ahmed Khan on Wednesday termed counterfeiting/piracy a crime against innovation/creativity and expressed the resolve that the issue would be dealt relentlessly and all out efforts would be made for the development of genuine businesses.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of the 11th Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Enforcement Coordination Committee, held here, said a press release.

The meeting was also attended by Muhammad Irfan Tarar, Director General IPO-Pakistan, Dr. Arslan, DG (IPRE), Sohail Asif, DG, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Humayun Masood, Director IPR Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Capt. Aamir, SP (City) Islamabad.

Addressing the meeting, he said that there was a need to develop close cooperation between IPO and concerned Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

He was of the view that with the effective coordination issue of piracy and counterfeiting could be overcome.

The meeting was informed that IP Tribunals are fully functional and anti-piracy and anti-counterfeiting cells have been established at the offices of IPO-Pakistan for coordination with LEAs.

It was decided that capacity building programs for LEAs and awareness activities for business community will be conducted in different parts of the country for effective IPR enforcement and genuine business development.

Earlier, Muhammad Ismail, Director (Enforcement), IPO-Pakistan gave a detailed presentation over the enforcement of IPRs in the country. He also apprised the committee about improving Pakistan's IP image among the comity of nations during last few years.