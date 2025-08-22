IPP calls for creation of new provinces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has formally called for the creation of new provinces in the country, aimed at improving governance, public service delivery and overall administrative structure.

According to the statement issued on Friday after the Party meeting, it has been proposed that the existing four provinces may be divided further into three administrative regions each North, South, and Central.

It has been mentioned that the current identity and name of the provinces can be retained as well. This step, the Party asserts, is essential to address the growing population and modern governance challenges more effectively.

In a Party meeting chaired by IPP President & Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, this demand has surfaced in the larger public interest. The meeting was attended by Minister of State Aun Chaudhry, Punjab President Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan, along with other senior office bearers and Members of the Assembly.

Talking in this regard, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized that the rapid population growth has made the establishment of new provinces unavoidable.

He said this initiative will bring Government services closer to the masses, enabling state institutions to perform their duties more effectively.

He further stated that the creation of new provinces in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will ensure timely access to basic facilities for citizens, while High Courts, Chief Secretaries and Inspectors General of Police will be better positioned to discharge their responsibilities.

He further pointed out that, currently, citizens are compelled to travel long distances to reach the Provincial Secretariats and that the establishment of new provinces will provide direct relief to the general public.

Abdul Aleem Khan underlined that for the past 25 years, the issue of provincial division has remained limited to political rhetoric without any practical measures, leaving people disillusioned.

He stressed that the time has come to build a national consensus and move forward through mutual consultation to pave the way for new provinces so that public expectations are met and the country becomes stronger both politically and economically.

The Party communiqué further highlighted that the Central Committee of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has already passed a Resolution in favor of creating new provinces.

According to the party leadership, this initiative will prove to be a milestone for national stability, economic progress and public relief.