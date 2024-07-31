IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that the contracts with Independent Power Producer (IPP) have not been extended so far.

Speaking to a private news channel, he assured that the issues surrounding IPP contracts would be resolved soon, aiming to reduce electricity costs.

Minister revealed that five committees were currently addressing the matter, and any win-win situation was the ultimate goal.

He emphasized that 86 percent of the population will continue to receive electricity at last year's rates, with no increase in their bills. The government will cover 50 billion rupees of these bills for eligible customers, he added.

Regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), he said that while the party has repeatedly rejected political offers made for the country's benefit, the government remains open to serious, democratic processes initiated by PTI.

