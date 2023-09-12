Open Menu

IPP Fully Dedicated To Address Concerns Of Public: Dr Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023 | 09:23 PM

IPP fully dedicated to address concerns of public: Dr Firdous

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) spokesperson Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan emphasized her party's unwavering commitment to democracy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) spokesperson Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan emphasized her party's unwavering commitment to democracy.

During a press conference on Tuesday, she stated, "Democracy holds the utmost importance in our party's principles, and we are fully dedicated to addressing the concerns of the public."Discussing the plight of those affected by floods, Ms.

Awan conveyed, "Our party's patron-in-chief, Jahangir Khan Tareen, has extended his unwavering support to the flood-affected individuals, and the IPP remains steadfast in standing with them."Meanwhile, sharing his thoughts after the IPP's Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, Ishaq Khakwani, an IPP leader, expressed, "We firmly believe that general elections should be conducted after the completion of delimitation. Our party truly embodies the aspirations of the masses in the present context."

