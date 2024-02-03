IPP Leader Stresses Defeat Of Anti-development Elements In Polls
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 07:57 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Senior Vice President and a candidate of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) from NA-97 (Faisalabad-III) Humayun Akhtar Khan said on Saturday that national progress and prosperity was neglected for the last seven decade with great impunity and people should defeat the anti-development elements with their power of vote on February 8.
Addressing a corner meeting during electioneering campaign in his constituency, he said Pakistan was bestowed with best natural resources but all political parties which came to power in the past badly neglected national progress and prosperity.
People should cast their vote after thorough consideration and reject all those elements who did not pay any heed to national development, he said and added that the IPP jumped into the election process with an innovative approach to improve life standard of masses.
It would set its priorities to launch maximum development programs and provide all basic amenities at doorsteps of masses besides solving their genuine problems. He said his constituency NA-97 was also neglected badly and he would initiate a number of development schemes in this area if his party came into power.
A large number of area notables were also present and they pledged full support to the IPP candidates for national and provincial assembly seats.
