Open Menu

IPP Leaders Pay Homage To Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 08:00 PM

IPP leaders pay homage to martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leaders Friday expressed their solidarity with the Pakistan Army and the people on the occasion of Defence Day.

On behalf of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Punjab President Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan and General Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui paid tribute to the martyrs of the country.

Shoaib Siddiqui said in his video message that the expression of solidarity of the patriotic spirit from the Pak Army is the best acknowledgment and the most important demand of the time.

He said that because the Pak Army, that is only source of peace and security in the country, adding without any doubt, enemy is feared from the high morale and courage of the Pak Army personnel.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Punjab From Best Defence Day

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

5 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

7 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

7 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

7 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

8 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan