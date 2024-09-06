IPP leaders pay homage to martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leaders Friday expressed their solidarity with the Pakistan Army and the people on the occasion of Defence Day.

On behalf of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Punjab President Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan and General Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui paid tribute to the martyrs of the country.

Shoaib Siddiqui said in his video message that the expression of solidarity of the patriotic spirit from the Pak Army is the best acknowledgment and the most important demand of the time.

He said that because the Pak Army, that is only source of peace and security in the country, adding without any doubt, enemy is feared from the high morale and courage of the Pak Army personnel.